News & Insights

Markets
JPM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JPMorgan Chase

August 14, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 154 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) was held by 58 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JPM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First Trust Investment Solutions L.P. Existing +17,333+$3,534
ICONIQ Capital LLC NEW +2,357+$477
Dagco Inc. Existing -122-$1
Prelude Capital Management LLC Existing -406-$68
Atom Investors LP Existing +3,262+$688
Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Existing -81,900-$11,004
Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Existing -263,381-$51,786
Hanover Advisors Inc. Existing -147-$27
Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +8,335+$2,049
Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Existing -46+$59
Logan Capital Management Inc. Existing -2,668-$281
Berger Financial Group Inc Existing -8+$11
JT Stratford LLC Existing -300-$24
Cinctive Capital Management LP NEW +32,505+$6,574
BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Existing +5,439+$1,880
Consulta Ltd Existing -100,000-$19,050
Clough Capital Partners L P Existing UNCH+$110
Waverly Advisors LLC Existing +39,739+$8,191
Cutler Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Existing -333-$27
Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Existing +4,509+$916
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -112,313-$21,523
Family Management Corp Existing +546+$148
Ellevest Inc. Existing -774-$147
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Existing -300+$3
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Existing -49+$32
Omnia Family Wealth LLC Existing +173+$45
Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +36,849+$9,724
RMR Capital Management LLC NEW +8,679+$1,755
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing +15,316+$5,588
NEOS Investment Management LLC Existing +24,416+$5,081
GTS Securities LLC Existing -1,711+$104
Bullseye Investment Management LLC NEW +1,228+$255
Glenview Trust co Existing +255+$876
Palisade Capital Management LP Existing +1,926+$662
Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Existing -21,450-$2,398
Engineers Gate Manager LP Existing -1,801-$329
Holowesko Partners Ltd. Existing -17,900-$3,539
Patient Capital Management LLC Existing -60,745-$11,862
Fayez Sarofim & Co Existing -125,172-$18,856
Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Existing +1,748+$377
Strategic Global Advisors LLC Existing -498-$10
Maltese Capital Management LLC Existing +18,300+$3,784
Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Existing -713+$387
Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +25+$7
Deutsche Bank AG Existing -1,116+$25,142
Janus Henderson Group PLC Existing -155,285-$17,570
Lee Financial Co Existing +2,101+$440
Piedmont Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Apriem Advisors Existing -4,101-$720
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +382+$121
Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Existing UNCH+$2
East Coast Asset Management LLC. Existing -500-$98
Mairs & Power Inc. Existing +6,969+$4,774
PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Existing +7,000+$1,429
Triton Wealth Management PLLC Existing +1,018+$234
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Existing -1,718,309-$344,406
Pathstone Holdings LLC Existing +2,601+$1,411
Aggregate Change: -2,429,037-$416,855

In terms of shares owned, we count 22 of the above funds having increased existing JPM positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 28 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that London & Capital Asset Management Ltd, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JPM common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JPM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JPM at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,241 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JPM shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JPM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,715,820 shares in the aggregate, from 1,016,344,569 up to 1,018,060,389 for a share count increase of approximately 0.17%. The overall top three funds holding JPM on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of JPM Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 198,690,032
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 57,838,356
3.FMR LLC 53,105,266
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JPM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Cheapest Stocks Right Now
 Funds Holding HYAC
 CSWC Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.