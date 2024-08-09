News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Johnson & Johnson

August 09, 2024 — 11:18 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Existing +1,151-$749
Waycross Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$21
Capital Wealth Planning LLC Existing -9,256-$1,620
Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Existing +123-$51
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Existing UNCH-$7
Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Existing +68-$28
Abound Wealth Management Existing -17-$18
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Existing +118-$675
Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD NEW +313+$46
Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Existing -8,357-$5,813
Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +15-$45
Quilter Plc Existing -7,732-$1,853
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Existing +971+$118
Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Existing -147-$46
Rathbones Group PLC Existing -67,278-$25,525
Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC Existing +64-$32
Weik Capital Management Existing -2,892-$756
CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +1-$4
Aggregate Change: -92,855-$37,079

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 7 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that One Degree Advisors Inc, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited JNJ common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,914 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,345,113 shares in the aggregate, from 292,133,487 up to 297,478,600 for a share count increase of approximately 1.83%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 21,694,534
2.Robert Wood Johnson Foundation 10,372,894
3.American Century Companies Inc. 8,014,213
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding JNJ»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

