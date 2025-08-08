See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds JNJ

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in JNJ positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Austin Wealth Management LLC Existing -126-$1
Symphony Financial Services Inc. Existing -21-$27
Bailard Inc. Existing +13,012+$138
Renasant Bank Existing -171-$67
Geode Capital Management LLC Existing +1,225,676-$598,847
Maple Capital Management Inc. Existing +3,867-$1,608
ABC Arbitrage SA NEW +14,791+$2,259
Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Existing -245-$764
Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Existing -10-$43
Accredited Investors Inc. Existing -24-$115
Everett Harris & Co. CA Existing -8,388-$7,733
Sterling Capital Management LLC Existing -1,949-$1,005
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Existing +398-$350
TD Capital Management LLC Existing +738+$107
ABN Amro Investment Solutions NEW +135,594+$20,712
Smithfield Trust Co Existing -558-$1,120
Aggregate Change: +1,382,584-$588,464

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing JNJ positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 9 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the JNJ share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held JNJ at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,215 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of JNJ shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for JNJ. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 907,641 shares in the aggregate, from 239,006,144 up to 239,913,785 for a share count increase of approximately 0.38%. The overall top three funds holding JNJ on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of JNJ Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 23,802,503
2.Ninety One UK Ltd 7,016,164
3.Flossbach Von Storch SE 6,342,997
4-10

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ).

