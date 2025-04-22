See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IWF

Markets
April 22, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 30 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IWF positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Existing -276-$327
Autumn Glory Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$231
Advisory Resource Group Existing -12,467-$5,145
Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Existing -158-$192
Norris Perne & French LLP MI Existing -663-$500
Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Existing -946-$4,200
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Existing UNCH-$67
Avior Wealth Management LLC Existing -266-$592
ORG Partners LLC Existing +555+$153
Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Existing UNCH-$29
Blue Trust Inc. Existing -1,393-$1,490
True Link Financial Advisors LLC NEW +11,308+$4,083
Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$10
OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Existing UNCH-$27
Provident Wealth Management LLC NEW +150+$54
Riverbridge Partners LLC Existing -584-$265
Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$102
LongView Wealth Management Existing +362+$105
Colony Family Offices LLC Existing UNCH-$152
Aggregate Change: -4,378-$8,934

In terms of shares owned, we count 2 of the above funds having increased existing IWF positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 8 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that ERn Financial LLC, and O Dell Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited IWF common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IWF share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IWF at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,266 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IWF shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IWF. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 48,695 shares in the aggregate, from 8,563,200 up to 8,611,895 for a share count increase of approximately 0.57%. The overall top three funds holding IWF on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of IWF Held
1.Janney Montgomery Scott LLC 792,268
2.Demars Financial Group LLC 739,328
3.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 410,733
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IWF»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF).

