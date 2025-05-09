See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IVV

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IVV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Renasant Bank Existing -1,295-$797
Wealthspire Advisors LLC Existing +2,627,461+$1,407,907
Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$5
Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Existing UNCH-$2
Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Existing -2,469-$1,601
Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Existing UNCH-$3,615
Keener Financial Planning LLC Existing UNCH-$45
Acima Private Wealth LLC Existing +5,524+$2,124
Vision Financial Markets LLC NEW +10+$6
West Michigan Advisors LLC Existing -2-$29
Financial Connections Group Inc. Existing +84+$39
Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Existing -409-$372
Schnieders Capital Management LLC Existing +94-$95
Strategy Asset Managers LLC Existing -976-$838
Aggregate Change: +2,628,022+$1,402,677

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing IVV positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IVV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IVV at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,164 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IVV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IVV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 5,257,352 shares in the aggregate, from 300,086,953 up to 305,344,305 for a share count increase of approximately 1.75%. The overall top three funds holding IVV on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of IVV Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 71,586,997
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 35,694,204
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 13,486,662
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IVV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV).

