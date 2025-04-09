Markets
IVV

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IVV

April 09, 2025 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 23 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IVV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Existing -5,112-$14,728
Anderson Hoagland & Co. Existing +6-$951
Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Existing UNCH-$4,472
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Existing -1,083-$1,142
Roxbury Financial LLC Existing +229+$101
Milestone Asset Management LLC Existing -52-$57
Cypress Financial Planning LLC Existing -5,147-$4,377
Flagstar Advisors Inc. Existing -3,778-$3,730
Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -16-$88
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Existing +509+$243
Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Existing +1,056+$450
High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH-$13
Gradient Investments LLC Existing +12,877+$7,224
Affiance Financial LLC Existing -300-$420
Marquette Asset Management LLC Existing +27+$13
International City Management Association Retirement Corp Existing UNCH-$2,134
Aggregate Change: -784-$24,081

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing IVV positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IVV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IVV at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 165 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IVV shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IVV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,096,953 shares in the aggregate, from 4,437,173 up to 8,534,126 for a share count increase of approximately 92.33%. The overall top three funds holding IVV on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of IVV Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 4,113,639
2.First Hawaiian Bank 1,124,302
3.Parallel Advisors LLC 699,904
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IVV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend Growth Stocks
 WRD market cap history
 CST Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Growth Stocks-> WRD market cap history-> CST Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IVV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.