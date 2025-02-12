News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IVV

February 12, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 43 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IVV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CI Investments Inc. Existing UNCH+$98,078
Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Existing UNCH+$8
Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Existing +1,779+$3,123
Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Existing +45,232+$28,501
Mechanics Financial Corp Existing +391+$371
Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +1,070+$778
Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC NEW +1,137+$669
Stage Harbor Financial LLC Existing UNCH+$45
RWA Wealth Partners LLC Existing +3,131+$4,279
C2C Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$218
Portland Global Advisors LLC Existing -258+$610
Schroder Investment Management Group Existing +44,210+$43,787
Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Existing +17,607+$11,401
American Money Management LLC Existing -8+$1
MV Capital Management Inc. Existing -569+$1,269
BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +59+$165
Okabena Investment Services Inc. Existing +90+$218
Aggregate Change: +113,871+$193,521

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing IVV positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 3 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IVV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IVV at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,680 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IVV shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IVV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 36,494,368 shares in the aggregate, from 358,518,766 up to 395,013,134 for a share count increase of approximately 10.18%. The overall top three funds holding IVV on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of IVV Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 67,046,222
2.Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. 30,528,891
3.PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 15,123,633
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IVV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund (Symbol: IVV).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

