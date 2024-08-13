News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Intuitive Surgical

August 13, 2024 — 10:54 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 57 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ISRG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cedar Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Callan Capital LLC Existing +71+$58
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Existing +165,712+$110,681
Davidson Capital Management Inc. NEW +21+$9
Granite Investment Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$37
Benjamin Edwards Inc. Existing +2,649+$1,308
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Existing -1,098+$1,815
Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Existing +338+$431
GM Advisory Group LLC Existing +141+$249
Trust Investment Advisors NEW +483+$215
Ieq Capital LLC Existing +2,616+$2,282
Brighton Jones LLC Existing -156+$357
Intech Investment Management LLC Existing +1,244+$1,470
ProVise Management Group LLC Existing UNCH+$36
Inspire Investing LLC Existing -6,219-$1,015
Independent Advisor Alliance Existing +87+$480
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC NEW +84+$37
Somerset Group LLC Existing UNCH+$24
Richardson Financial Services Inc. Existing +20+$14
Concorde Asset Management LLC Existing -432-$151
LJI Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$51
Aggregate Change: +165,561+$118,389

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing ISRG positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 4 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ISRG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ISRG at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,205 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ISRG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ISRG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,882,834 shares in the aggregate, from 64,483,451 down to 62,600,617 for a share count decline of approximately -2.92%. The overall top three funds holding ISRG on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of ISRG Held
1.Geode Capital Management LLC 7,369,485
2.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 5,673,538
3.Jennison Associates LLC 4,170,420
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ISRG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG).

