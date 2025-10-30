See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds INTC

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 20 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) was held by 10 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in INTC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Cascade Investment Group Inc. NEW +6,084+$204
Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Existing +21,310+$846
Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Existing -4,350+$472
Platform Technology Partners Existing -5,617-$33
Inscription Capital LLC Existing +880+$158
Live Oak Investment Partners NEW +22,068+$785
Americana Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$103
First Interstate Bank Existing +300+$203
McAdam LLC Existing -608+$110
Floyd Financial Group LLC NEW +30,830+$1,147
Aggregate Change: +70,897+$3,995

In terms of shares owned, we count 3 of the above funds having increased existing INTC positions from 06/30/2025 to 09/30/2025, with 3 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the INTC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held INTC at the 09/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,378 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of INTC shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for INTC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 20,916,761 shares in the aggregate, from 112,713,482 down to 91,796,721 for a share count decline of approximately -18.56%. The overall top three funds holding INTC on 09/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of INTC Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 17,195,731
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. 10,902,625
3.Swedbank AB 7,878,430
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding INTC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC).

