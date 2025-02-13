News & Insights

IBM

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IBM

February 13, 2025 — 12:01 pm EST

February 13, 2025 — 12:01 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 55 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in IBM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Bank of Nova Scotia Existing +5,447+$1,042
Shelton Capital Management Existing -98-$98
Canopy Partners LLC Existing +10$UNCH
Krane Funds Advisors LLC Existing -121-$29
Elgethun Capital Management Existing +9+$1
Rathbones Group PLC Existing +1,173+$213
Twin Capital Management Inc. Existing +57+$9
Legal & General Group Plc Existing -2,235,612-$502,754
Invesco Ltd. Existing +194,814+$38,023
Advisory Services Network LLC Existing -4,678-$1,127
Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Existing -52,897-$12,058
Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Existing -108-$28
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing -56-$16
Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Existing +15,252+$3,312
Renaissance Group LLC Existing -67-$17
Capula Management Ltd Existing +6,203+$1,372
Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Existing -800-$179
FIL Ltd Existing +180+$37
Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$3
Bessemer Group Inc. Existing -550-$213
DRW Securities LLC Existing +2,015+$441
Aggregate Change: -2,069,827-$472,072

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing IBM positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 10 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the IBM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held IBM at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,177 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of IBM shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for IBM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 9,640,227 shares in the aggregate, from 331,785,915 up to 341,426,142 for a share count increase of approximately 2.91%. The overall top three funds holding IBM on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of IBM Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 91,839,252
2.BlackRock Inc. 78,894,303
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 20,909,646
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding IBM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM).

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
