News & Insights

Markets
HD

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Home Depot

February 16, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 136 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) was held by 39 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in HD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
KDT Advisors LLC NEW +996+$387
1832 Asset Management L.P. Existing +11,360-$7,322
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Existing +84,000+$32,059
Delta Global Management LP NEW +78,444+$30,514
Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. NEW +929+$361
Groupe la Francaise NEW +15,062+$6,410
Bolthouse Investments LLC NEW +910+$354
Wills Financial Group Inc. Existing +1-$27
Mendel Capital Management LLC Existing +81-$22
Piedmont Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$29
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing +810+$54
Betterment LLC Existing -12-$25
Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Existing +87+$8
KP Management LLC Existing UNCH-$97
Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Existing +14,305+$5,356
Berger Financial Group Inc Existing +1,776+$491
Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Existing +303-$489
Creative Planning Existing -20,907+$341
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Existing -38,498-$28,190
Bellwether Advisors LLC Existing +50+$1
Israel Discount Bank of New York Existing +1-$11
Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$11
Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Existing -478-$2,640
Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Existing +67,061+$26,004
Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. NEW +1,672+$650
Second Half Financial Partners LLC Existing +30-$5
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Existing +2,279-$7,109
Quarry LP Existing +66+$25
Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Existing -582-$266
Cura Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +947+$368
Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Existing +2,537-$8,624
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Existing -103,368-$50,007
California State Teachers Retirement System Existing -47,981-$44,689
Lido Advisors LLC Existing +11,436+$2,240
Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +159+$45
Northern Trust Corp Existing +1,424,857+$380,403
OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Existing -73-$44
Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -12-$20
Presidio Capital Management LLC Existing +73+$19
Aggregate Change: +1,508,321+$336,463

In terms of shares owned, we count 20 of the above funds having increased existing HD positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that Earnest Partners LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited HD common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the HD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held HD at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,750 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of HD shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for HD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 16,387,458 shares in the aggregate, from 451,170,031 up to 467,557,489 for a share count increase of approximately 3.63%. The overall top three funds holding HD on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of HD Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 95,763,752
2.BlackRock Inc. 73,238,799
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 21,957,463
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding HD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Convertible Preferred Stocks
 ETFs Holding NXPI
 OSIS shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Convertible Preferred Stocks-> ETFs Holding NXPI-> OSIS shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.