Markets
GOOGL

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds GOOGL

August 07, 2025 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOGL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
CM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -1,993-$57
Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Existing +10,100+$2,301
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Existing +47+$29
Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID Existing -56+$11
Metis Global Partners LLC Existing -50,558-$1,874
Legacy Investment Solutions LLC NEW +884+$156
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Existing +1,773+$566
Penserra Capital Management LLC Existing +26,487+$7,183
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Existing +100,694+$78,683
BHK Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$47
FJ Investments LLC Existing +606+$11,034
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +197,761+$373,066
Jackson Square Partners LLC Existing -8,876-$86
Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Existing +6,576+$1,984
Freemont Management S.A. Existing +10,000+$2,468
Keystone Financial Services Existing +444+$132
Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Existing -75+$105
Magellan Asset Management Ltd Existing -352,245-$30,345
Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +165+$331
Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$10
Aggregate Change: -58,266+$445,744

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing GOOGL positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOGL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOGL at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 3,945 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOGL shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOGL. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 12,448,976 shares in the aggregate, from 530,225,194 down to 517,776,218 for a share count decline of approximately -2.35%. The overall top three funds holding GOOGL on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of GOOGL Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 41,801,700
2.Bank of Montreal Can 21,105,779
3.Jennison Associates LLC 14,818,272
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOGL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 YANG market cap history
 IO Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FGMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
YANG market cap history-> IO Split History-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FGMC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.