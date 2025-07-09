See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds GOOG

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Rise Advisors LLC Existing +7+$179
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Existing -1,905+$334
Avity Investment Management Inc. Existing -43,731-$2,647
Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Existing -28+$32
Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Existing -199+$167
Ransom Advisory Ltd Existing -150+$637
Dover Advisors LLC Existing -2+$90
Arlington Trust Co LLC Existing +1,581+$629
Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,863+$2,553
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Existing -148+$2,373
Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$38
Strategic Advocates LLC Existing UNCH+$39
Lpwm LLC Existing -77+$53
Little House Capital LLC Existing +269+$309
IAM Advisory LLC Existing +254+$263
Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Existing +197+$75
First National Corp MA ADV Existing +1+$205
Everpar Advisors LLC Existing -1,731+$11
Ehrlich Financial Group NEW +1,397+$248
Aggregate Change: -42,402+$5,588

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 9 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 134 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 173,747 shares in the aggregate, from 4,329,466 down to 4,155,719 for a share count decline of approximately -4.01%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.Douglas Lane & Associates LLC 885,528
2.Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC 636,235
3.Salem Investment Counselors Inc. 499,868
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

