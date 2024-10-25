News & Insights

Markets
GS

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Goldman Sachs Group

October 25, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 42 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) was held by 21 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Leuthold Group LLC Existing +1,925+$1,593
FCG Investment Co Existing +569+$346
Insight Folios Inc Existing -11+$66
IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -70-$10
Kercheville Advisors LLC Existing +1,072+$590
Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Existing +40+$137
Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Existing -110+$666
44 Wealth Management LLC NEW +3,098+$1,602
TFC Financial Management Inc. Existing +3+$25
Gables Capital Management Inc. Existing +66+$84
K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Existing +17+$547
Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$282
Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +101+$185
MONECO Advisors LLC Existing -3,928-$1,737
Diversify Advisory Services LLC Existing -673-$136
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Existing -618+$376
SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. NEW +431+$213
Fortitude Family Office LLC Existing UNCH+$82
Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$37
Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Existing +61+$946
Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$66
Aggregate Change: +1,973+$5,960

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing GS positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GS at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,003 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GS shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GS. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 796,455 shares in the aggregate, from 7,710,284 down to 6,913,829 for a share count decline of approximately -10.33%. The overall top three funds holding GS on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of GS Held
1.Raymond James & Associates 521,879
2.Swedbank AB 339,047
3.Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd 256,209
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 PE History
 Funds Holding EUDV
 SPCB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.