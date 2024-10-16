See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds GLD

News & Insights

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 29 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR Gold Trust (Symbol: GLD) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GLD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First Pacific Financial Existing +3,696+$899
Edge Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$49
Peak Financial Management Inc. NEW +942+$229
Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Existing -3,690-$288
Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Existing -160+$20
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$15
First United Bank & Trust Existing UNCH+$6
Crane Advisory LLC Existing +270+$106
PFG Advisors Existing -532+$1,930
Client First Capital LLC Existing +9,355+$3,856
Regatta Capital Group LLC Existing +4+$89
Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Existing +81+$97
Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Existing +500+$329
Magnus Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH+$205
Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Existing UNCH+$130
Investment Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH+$81
American Asset Management Inc. Existing -450-$36
Dover Advisors LLC Existing -228+$8
HTLF Bank Existing -450-$57
Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Existing +1,069+$1,045
Aggregate Change: +10,407+$8,713

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing GLD positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GLD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GLD at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 689 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GLD shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GLD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 123,136 shares in the aggregate, from 3,940,865 up to 4,064,001 for a share count increase of approximately 3.12%. The overall top three funds holding GLD on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of GLD Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 659,451
2.Rockland Trust Co. 363,861
3.Factory Mutual Insurance Co. 252,100
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like SPDR Gold Trust (Symbol: GLD).

