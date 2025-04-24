See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds GE

Markets
April 24, 2025 — 08:48 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 42 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Existing -187,054-$3,925
Value Partners Investments Inc. Existing -530+$352
Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Existing +6,882+$3,602
Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Existing UNCH+$45
Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Existing +267+$590
Pure Financial Advisors LLC Existing +236+$161
SOL Capital Management CO Existing +25+$1,100
Atala Financial Inc Existing UNCH+$3
SFG Wealth Management LLC. Existing +45+$83
Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Existing -500+$59
DLK Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$199
Western Financial Corp CA Existing -880+$341
KPP Advisory Services LLC Existing +46+$60
LifeSteps Financial Inc. Existing -46+$51
Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +375+$122
Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Existing +526+$351
Sabal Trust CO Existing -10+$305
Western Wealth Management LLC Existing +513+$531
Nvest Financial LLC NEW +1,049+$210
Aggregate Change: -179,056+$4,240

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing GE positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GE at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,655 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GE. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 62,936 shares in the aggregate, from 10,274,049 up to 10,336,985 for a share count increase of approximately 0.61%. The overall top three funds holding GE on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of GE Held
1.Rhumbline Advisers 1,875,001
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 643,659
3.Douglas Lane & Associates LLC 571,884
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like General Electric Co (Symbol: GE).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

