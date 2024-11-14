News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Ford Motor

November 14, 2024 — 09:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 133 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) was held by 37 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in F positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Full Sail Capital LLC Existing -2,859-$171
Formula Growth Ltd. NEW +120,000+$1,267
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing +751+$7
California Public Employees Retirement System Existing -110,921-$14,422
Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Existing -1,018-$75
Bare Financial Services Inc Existing UNCH-$11
Cutler Capital Management LLC NEW +2,137,000+$2,091
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners NEW +12,073+$131
Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Existing UNCH-$97
CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Existing +88,394-$3,688
Amundi Existing -105,072-$35,178
Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Existing +365,440+$3,307
Ethic Inc. Existing -319-$119
Magnetar Financial LLC Existing +13,100,000+$11,594
BlackRock Inc. NEW +303,759,369+$3,029,100
Kim LLC Existing -2,000,000-$2,089
Osaic Holdings Inc. Existing -23,859-$3,426
All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$36
BNP Paribas Financial Markets Existing -4,138,917-$40,644
Argent Trust Co Existing -271-$48
Northern Trust Corp Existing -1,498,725-$85,352
Brown Advisory Inc. Existing -10,193-$219
Candriam S.C.A. Existing +3,719-$2,832
Vise Technologies Inc. Existing -1,846-$299
TCM Advisors LLC Existing -14,800-$541
Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Existing -1,995-$105
Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Existing -275-$541
WealthTrust Axiom LLC Existing -600-$96
Capital Analysts LLC Existing +40-$8
Cetera Investment Advisers Existing +9,575-$3,343
Panagora Asset Management Inc. Existing -28-$108
GTS Securities LLC Existing +69,024+$773
WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -1,130-$70
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing -4,000-$141
WFA of San Diego LLC Existing UNCH-$5
Stone House Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$1
Bell Investment Advisors Inc Existing -160-$9
Aggregate Change: +311,748,397+$2,854,596

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing F positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 20 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC, and GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited F common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the F share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held F at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,573 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of F shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for F. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 34,945,817 shares in the aggregate, from 493,735,464 down to 458,789,647 for a share count decline of approximately -7.08%. The overall top three funds holding F on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of F Held
1.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 122,609,058
2.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 41,582,889
3.Invesco Ltd. 33,675,975
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding F»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F).

