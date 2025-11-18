Markets
FCX

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds FCX

November 18, 2025 — 09:14 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 37 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in FCX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Empowered Funds LLC Existing +263,181+$9,332
Empirical Finance LLC Existing +466-$188
Qsemble Capital Management LP Existing +33,588+$1,193
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Existing -25,391-$5,413
Capital Research Global Investors Existing -19,097,791-$1,001,526
Capital World Investors Existing -24,118,994-$1,046,825
BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Existing +82,000+$3,059
Capital International Sarl Existing -189,292-$9,718
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing -95,266-$4,893
Capital International Inc. CA Existing -176,478-$8,818
Capital International Investors Existing +1,885,916+$33,186
Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Existing -363,868-$16,351
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing -20,581-$1,057
Tradition Wealth Management LLC Existing -1,735-$103
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Existing -231-$163
Van ECK Associates Corp Existing -16,331-$9,492
Aggregate Change: -41,840,807-$2,057,777

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing FCX positions from 06/30/2025 to 09/30/2025, with 11 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the FCX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held FCX at the 09/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,292 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of FCX shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for FCX. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,447,344 shares in the aggregate, from 568,241,591 down to 563,794,247 for a share count decline of approximately -0.78%. The overall top three funds holding FCX on 09/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of FCX Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 128,760,188
2.BlackRock Inc. 106,476,936
3.Fisher Asset Management LLC 63,258,414
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding FCX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 FDBC Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBIG
 MKC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FDBC Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IBIG-> MKC YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.