See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Exxon Mobil

August 08, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 73 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) was held by 48 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in XOM positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Existing +4,502+$103
Angeles Wealth Management LLC Existing +2,746+$294
Brasada Capital Management LP NEW +1,794+$203
Carson Advisory Inc. Existing -1-$12
Tillman Hartley LLC Existing +1,062+$118
Modern Wealth Management LLC Existing +9,826+$1,012
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Existing +35,108+$4,196
PDS Planning Inc Existing +1,143+$108
Pegasus Partners Ltd. Existing +132+$10
Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Existing +30,428+$3,372
Roble Belko & Company Inc Existing -18-$8
Crown Advisors Management Inc. NEW +13,940+$1,604
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Existing +489,690+$54,053
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Existing +153,029+$14,667
Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Existing +1,109+$127
Hikari Tsushin Inc. Existing +585+$11
New England Asset Management Inc. Existing -450-$100
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Existing -34-$12
Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Existing -2,835-$377
Trillium Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH-$6
Buckhead Capital Management LLC Existing -123-$22
Gables Capital Management Inc. Existing +150+$10
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Existing +323+$29
Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Existing +3,975+$455
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Existing +71,799+$8,006
Equity Investment Corp Existing -82-$15
Parthenon LLC Existing -768-$299
Nicholas Investment Partners LP Existing -45,000-$5,349
AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Existing +3-$14
Financial Alternatives Inc Existing -233-$38
D Orazio & Associates Inc. Existing +425+$36
Vest Financial LLC Existing +31,974+$3,078
Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Existing -3,385-$476
Lansing Street Advisors NEW +1,826+$210
Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Existing -391-$51
Private Wealth Partners LLC Existing +2,323+$252
Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Existing +199+$6
Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Existing -168-$75
Nelson Capital Management LLC Existing -3,118-$420
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Existing -1,851-$227
Wambolt & Associates LLC Existing +59-$16
Altman Advisors Inc. Existing -4,623-$591
Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Existing +1,784+$168
Investment Partners LTD. Existing -103-$29
Eagle Strategies LLC Existing +14,509+$1,655
PFG Advisors Existing +6,038+$667
Bell Investment Advisors Inc Existing +120+$10
BOKF NA Existing -34,545-$7,602
Aggregate Change: +782,873+$78,721

In terms of shares owned, we count 26 of the above funds having increased existing XOM positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 18 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Parker Financial LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited XOM common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the XOM share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held XOM at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,625 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of XOM shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for XOM. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 20,401,095 shares in the aggregate, from 271,744,271 up to 292,145,366 for a share count increase of approximately 7.51%. The overall top three funds holding XOM on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of XOM Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 40,312,338
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. 10,462,261
3.Rhumbline Advisers 8,181,928
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding XOM»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

