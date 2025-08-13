See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds EPD

Markets
August 13, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 76 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in EPD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Associated Banc Corp Existing UNCH-$101
Financial Advocates Investment Management Existing -2,840-$130
Verity & Verity LLC Existing -1,672-$374
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Existing +26,663+$312
South Plains Financial Inc. Existing UNCH-$13
Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Existing -4,055-$245
Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Existing +47-$30
Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Existing -384-$51
Adalta Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$46
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing -10,271-$466
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Existing +30,364+$529
Fiducient Advisors LLC Existing -4,478-$391
Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +39-$20
Southeast Asset Advisors LLC NEW +7,207+$223
Columbia Bank NEW +17,996+$571
Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +96,153+$3,095
RiverFront Investment Group LLC Existing -536-$55
XTX Topco Ltd Existing -63,428-$2,196
One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Existing -2,310-$300
FreeGulliver LLC Existing UNCH-$26
Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +14,503-$589
Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Existing -10,000-$436
Aggregate Change: +92,998-$739

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing EPD positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 10 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the EPD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held EPD at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,846 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of EPD shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for EPD. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,052,526 shares in the aggregate, from 185,083,613 down to 181,031,087 for a share count decline of approximately -2.19%. The overall top three funds holding EPD on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of EPD Held
1.Alps Advisors Inc. 42,663,656
2.Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP 13,448,640
3.Principal Financial Group Inc. 5,724,653
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding EPD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD).

