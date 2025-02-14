News & Insights

LLY

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Eli Lilly

February 14, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 151 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) was held by 54 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in LLY positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Public Investment Fund NEW +18,200+$14,050
Topsail Wealth Management LLC NEW +731+$564
Keyvantage Wealth LLC NEW +1,253+$967
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Existing -757-$887
Hancock Whitney Corp Existing -12,613-$14,488
Empire Financial Management Company LLC Existing -103-$1,163
Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Existing -551-$1,346
Voya Investment Management LLC Existing +321,154+$123,215
Dauntless Investment Group LLC NEW +528+$408
Bollard Group LLC Existing -11,628-$37,636
Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. NEW +31+$24
Weiss Asset Management LP NEW +26,316+$20,316
Private Advisory Group LLC Existing +11,809+$6,771
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing -23,782-$21,303
Fortress Private Ledger LLC NEW +2,729+$2,107
Flow Traders U.S. LLC NEW +2,563+$1,979
Legacy Advisors LLC Existing -1,288-$1,870
MAI Capital Management Existing +7,865-$4,781
Lavaca Capital LLC Existing +55-$94
WMS Partners LLC Existing +355-$17
Aspen Grove Capital LLC Existing +4-$450
Verition Fund Management LLC Existing +5,903+$3,670
Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Existing +182-$6
Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Existing +15-$79
Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Existing -131,877-$99,859
Two Sigma Securities LLC Existing +3,724+$3,248
Nebula Research & Development LLC Existing +1,638+$984
Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Existing -233,200-$223,101
Rothschild Capital Partners LLC NEW +984+$760
Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Existing -16,991+$22,456
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing -27,028-$76,746
Lumbard & Kellner LLC Existing UNCH-$352
Exome Asset Management LLC Existing -2,200-$2,888
Crawford Fund Management LLC Existing -500-$329
ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC NEW +17+$13
Resources Management Corp CT ADV Existing +1,655+$1,083
Valiant Capital Management L.P. Existing -8,900-$10,235
LeClair Wealth Partners LLC NEW +666+$514
Pingora Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$216
Cheviot Value Management LLC Existing UNCH-$66
Savoie Capital LLC Existing +700-$1,535
Frisch Financial Group Inc. Existing +8-$228
Brown Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH-$45
Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Existing +1,308+$59
Sterling Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH-$171
Johnson Financial Group Inc. Existing -1,151-$1,566
Boothbay Fund Management LLC Existing +3,138+$2,159
DE Burlo Group Inc. Existing -16,863-$17,667
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Existing +187+$19
Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Existing -44,044-$58,722
Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Existing +63-$2,500
Capital Analysts LLC Existing +871+$366
UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Existing -197-$256
Three Seasons Wealth LLC NEW +937+$723
Aggregate Change: -118,084-$374,147

In terms of shares owned, we count 19 of the above funds having increased existing LLY positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 18 having decreased their positions and 12 new positions. Worth noting is that Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC, United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management , Petrus Trust Company LTA, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC, Estate Counselors LLC, and Arkos Global Advisors, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited LLY common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the LLY share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held LLY at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,750 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of LLY shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for LLY. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 5,076,815 shares in the aggregate, from 580,213,090 down to 575,136,275 for a share count decline of approximately -0.87%. The overall top three funds holding LLY on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of LLY Held
1.Lilly Endowment Inc. 96,891,978
2.Vanguard Group Inc. 74,248,997
3.BlackRock Inc. 65,229,114
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding LLY»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY).

