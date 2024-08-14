News & Insights

Markets
ELV

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Elevance Health

August 14, 2024 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 125 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) was held by 35 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ELV positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Holderness Investments Co. Existing +4+$32
Moran Wealth Management LLC Existing +494+$646
Ally Financial Inc. Existing -5,000-$2,546
Natixis Existing +3,651+$4,086
Ostrum Asset Management Existing -1,110-$310
Ossiam Existing +2,460+$1,536
MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing +7,362+$5,303
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Existing -11,836-$5,708
German American Bancorp Inc. NEW +402+$218
Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Existing -5+$234
Axiom Investors LLC DE Existing -18,611-$6,858
Mariner LLC Existing +3,012+$3,533
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Existing +4,721+$2,664
Prospera Financial Services Inc Existing +9+$34
Rench Wealth Management Inc. Existing +347+$407
Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC NEW +532+$285
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$20
Vancity Investment Management Ltd Existing +52,517+$29,343
Principle Wealth Partners LLC Existing +104+$114
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Existing +67,949+$79,260
Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$8
Camden National Bank Existing +674+$479
BlackRock Inc. Existing -215,981+$370,839
Alera Investment Advisors LLC NEW +557+$302
Balboa Wealth Partners NEW +406+$220
Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Existing -10,055-$2,950
Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -5,525-$2,455
Fort L.P. NEW +448+$243
Synovus Financial Corp Existing +10+$194
Cerity Partners LLC Existing -3,593-$604
Cumberland Partners Ltd Existing +634+$778
Freedom Investment Management Inc. Existing +84+$72
GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Existing UNCH+$14
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing UNCH+$706
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. NEW +114+$62
Aggregate Change: -125,225+$480,201

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing ELV positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions and 6 new positions. Worth noting is that Mirova, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY, and Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited ELV common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ELV share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ELV at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,632 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ELV shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ELV. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,380,973 shares in the aggregate, from 57,863,209 up to 59,244,182 for a share count increase of approximately 2.39%. The overall top three funds holding ELV on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of ELV Held
1.Geode Capital Management LLC 4,762,250
2.Sanders Capital LLC 4,564,453
3.Nuveen Asset Management LLC 2,900,471
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ELV»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of JG
 NAMS Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.