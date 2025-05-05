See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds EFA

Markets
May 05, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 38 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in EFA positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
James Investment Research Inc. Existing +30,856+$2,559
Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Existing -43+$111
Mechanics Financial Corp Existing -1,003+$638
Financial Alternatives Inc Existing UNCH+$25
Shayne & Jacobs LLC Existing -190+$48
Welch & Forbes LLC Existing -1,161+$96
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Existing +1,799+$371
Altman Advisors Inc. Existing +108+$77
Grandfield & Dodd LLC Existing UNCH+$30
SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$50
Concord Wealth Partners Existing -53+$20
Graypoint LLC Existing -615+$122
Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Existing -220,111-$16,578
Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Existing -379+$1,107
Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Existing +7,659+$1,833
Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Existing -17+$144
Financial Advisors LLC Existing UNCH+$20
Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Existing +6,090+$602
Windsor Capital Management LLC Existing +301+$158
Aggregate Change: -176,759-$8,567

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing EFA positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 9 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the EFA share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held EFA at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,991 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of EFA shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for EFA. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 547,306 shares in the aggregate, from 72,666,622 down to 72,119,316 for a share count decline of approximately -0.75%. The overall top three funds holding EFA on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of EFA Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 7,765,138
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 6,239,396
3.Truist Financial Corp 3,292,866
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding EFA»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like iShares Trust - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: EFA).

