See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Ecolab

February 10, 2025 — 02:11 pm EST

February 10, 2025 — 02:11 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ECL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Natixis Advisors LLC Existing +7,276-$6,166
Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Existing -515-$551
Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Existing -3,842-$1,023
Harrington Investments INC Existing -192-$239
Van Strum & Towne Inc. Existing -533-$867
Clearstead Trust LLC Existing +1,930+$452
Copperwynd Financial LLC Existing +39-$12
Jensen Investment Management Inc. Existing -750-$1,654
Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Existing -2,448-$1,273
Pollock Investment Advisors LLC NEW +4,625+$1,084
Avalon Trust Co Existing +5-$18
Aggregate Change: +5,595-$10,267

In terms of shares owned, we count 4 of the above funds having increased existing ECL positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ECL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ECL at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 3,973 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ECL shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ECL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,115,303 shares in the aggregate, from 60,418,569 up to 61,533,872 for a share count increase of approximately 1.85%. The overall top three funds holding ECL on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of ECL Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 23,295,612
2.Amundi 2,499,757
3.Nordea Investment Management AB 1,627,017
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ECL»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL).

