Markets
DIS

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds DIS

August 18, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 33 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DIS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Existing -11,023+$1,790
Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC NEW +1,737+$215
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing -110,757+$33
Winslow Asset Management Inc. Existing +1,587+$2,009
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing -215+$2,855
Headlands Technologies LLC Existing -29,882-$2,930
Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$120
Caxton Associates LLP Existing -462,787-$44,974
CTC LLC Existing +63,313+$7,082
Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Existing +4,596+$4,109
Wellington Capital Management Inc. NEW +7,355+$912
CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC Existing -55+$116
Second Line Capital LLC Existing +5+$68
Rexford Capital Inc. NEW +3,693+$458
Darwin Wealth Management LLC Existing -286+$7
National Bank of Canada FI Existing +273,387+$51,904
Pacific Center for Financial Services Existing +2+$110
Front Row Advisors LLC Existing -70+$8
Aggregate Change: -259,400+$23,892

In terms of shares owned, we count 6 of the above funds having increased existing DIS positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 8 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Goodman Advisory Group LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited DIS common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DIS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DIS at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 7,926 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DIS shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DIS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 79,762,060 shares in the aggregate, from 1,256,451,409 up to 1,336,213,469 for a share count increase of approximately 6.35%. The overall top three funds holding DIS on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of DIS Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 157,501,484
2.BlackRock Inc. 127,943,882
3.State Street Corp 79,643,043
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DIS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Floating Rate Preferreds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STAG
 Institutional Holders of MEIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Floating Rate Preferreds-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STAG-> Institutional Holders of MEIL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.