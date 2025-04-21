See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds DE

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 66 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) was held by 35 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in DE positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
NBT Bank N A NY Existing -1,738+$768
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Existing -23+$35
Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Existing +179+$177
Edge Financial Advisors LLC Existing +3+$42
Bfsg LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Cardinal Capital Management Existing -139+$1,205
Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Existing +2+$7
Rakuten Securities Inc. Existing -9-$3
Bell Bank Existing +96+$164
Global Trust Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$23
Wendell David Associates Inc. Existing UNCH+$295
Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Existing +1+$22
CENTRAL TRUST Co Existing -1,060+$212
Five Oceans Advisors Existing +8+$32
Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Existing -252+$42
GSB Wealth Management LLC Existing +14+$107
DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Existing UNCH+$11
Planning Center Inc. Existing -76+$644
Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$2
Financial Perspectives Inc Existing UNCH+$19
Clarius Group LLC Existing +1,381+$713
Hemenway Trust Co LLC Existing UNCH+$44
Seed Wealth Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$73
Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Existing UNCH+$23
Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH+$24
Crown Oak Advisors LLC Existing +14+$1,111
Broderick Brian C Existing UNCH+$57
Wolf Group Capital Advisors NEW +617+$290
Lion Street Advisors LLC Existing +34+$47
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Existing +180+$231
Bender Robert & Associates Existing -20+$37
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Existing +101+$159
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Existing -26+$34
Puzo Michael J Existing UNCH+$79
Newton One Investments LLC Existing +2+$30
Aggregate Change: -711+$6,758

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing DE positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 9 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited DE common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the DE share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held DE at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,266 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of DE shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for DE. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 459,268 shares in the aggregate, from 4,283,438 down to 3,824,170 for a share count decline of approximately -10.72%. The overall top three funds holding DE on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of DE Held
1.Rhumbline Advisers 486,850
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 455,431
3.Fifth Third Bancorp 230,924
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding DE»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

