Markets
CVX

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds CVX

July 11, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 26 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Existing -6-$66
Stolper Co Existing +274-$1,222
Legacy Financial Strategies LLC NEW +1,784+$255
Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Existing -140-$33
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Existing +114-$34
Kozak & Associates Inc. Existing +90-$111
Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Existing +305-$41
Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Existing +56-$37
Trust Point Inc. Existing -141-$409
Sky Investment Group LLC Existing -595-$1,436
White Wing Wealth Management Existing +122+$480
Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group NEW +8,992+$1,288
Seek First Inc. Existing UNCH-$34
Three Seasons Wealth LLC Existing +221-$80
Triangle Securities Wealth Management Existing -2,937-$805
McHugh Group LLC Existing UNCH-$66
Piscataqua Savings Bank Existing -81-$282
Clare Market Investments LLC Existing -151-$95
AHL Investment Management Inc. Existing +328-$325
Aggregate Change: +8,235-$3,053

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 7 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 378 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 70,908 shares in the aggregate, from 7,213,279 up to 7,284,187 for a share count increase of approximately 0.98%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.Confluence Investment Management LLC 845,635
2.OLD Republic International Corp 486,300
3.Douglas Lane & Associates LLC 481,218
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 KELYA Dividend Growth Rate
 DPM Videos
 LONE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KELYA Dividend Growth Rate-> DPM Videos-> LONE Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.