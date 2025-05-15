Markets
CVS

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds CVS

May 15, 2025 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 229 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) was held by 53 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVS positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Existing +1,044,465+$74,950
Avestar Capital LLC NEW +4,697+$318
BNP Paribas Financial Markets Existing +1,113,247+$138,693
Callodine Capital Management LP NEW +290,000+$19,648
Clarity Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH$UNCH
Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Existing -339,743-$22,208
Empire Financial Management Company LLC Existing UNCH+$120
Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Existing +488,619+$45,003
ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Existing -53,579+$2,194
F M Investments LLC Existing +798+$707
First Trust Advisors LP Existing -127,310+$59,013
Graney & King LLC Existing UNCH+$1
HAP Trading LLC Existing -56,120-$1,014
Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Existing -48,434-$590
Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Existing -11,537+$8,886
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Existing -7,705+$700
Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing UNCH+$1,233
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Existing -39,553+$11,377
Renaissance Technologies LLC NEW +50,000+$3,388
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Existing -61,724+$5,487
Royal Fund Management LLC Existing -1,266+$1,763
Shell Asset Management Co. Existing +16,289+$1,789
Sig Brokerage LP Existing +12,000-$285
Susquehanna International Group LLP Existing -2,602,558-$48,277
State of Wyoming NEW +4,289+$291
TD Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$3
Trustco Bank Corp N Y Existing -100+$104
Tortoise Investment Management LLC Existing +12+$51
Trexquant Investment LP Existing +97,097+$11,942
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing +145+$228
Zacks Investment Management NEW +3,231+$219
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing +1,207+$192
Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Existing +18+$1,554
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Existing -254,550+$27,399
Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing +34,982+$4,995
WINTON GROUP Ltd NEW +13,985+$947
Rakuten Investment Management Inc. NEW +115,172+$7,733
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Existing UNCH+$62,023
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Existing +123,037+$26,511
JDM Financial Group LLC Existing -80-$2
GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. NEW +109+$7
Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Existing -65+$4
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Existing -29,802+$81
WPG Advisers LLC Existing +9+$7
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH+$694
Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. NEW UNCH$UNCH
&PARTNERS Existing +14,992+$2,838
Macquarie Group Ltd. Existing -3,284,426-$114,325
AXA S.A. Existing -320,064+$2,798
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Existing -30,311+$23,969
Glenview Trust co Existing UNCH+$704
Aviva PLC Existing +110,346+$23,049
Integral Health Asset Management LLC Existing -300,000-$8,895
Aggregate Change: -4,030,181+$378,017

In terms of shares owned, we count 16 of the above funds having increased existing CVS positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 20 having decreased their positions and 9 new positions. Worth noting is that Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc., Oarsman Capital Inc., REAP Financial Group LLC, and 111 Capital, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CVS common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVS share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVS at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 6,128 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVS shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVS. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 29,489,688 shares in the aggregate, from 800,104,491 up to 829,594,179 for a share count increase of approximately 3.69%. The overall top three funds holding CVS on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of CVS Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 118,335,394
2.BlackRock Inc. 112,593,476
3.Dodge & Cox 73,459,122
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVS»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 USCR Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCLT
 OII Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
USCR Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VCLT-> OII Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.