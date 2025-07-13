See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds CSCO

Markets
July 13, 2025

Written by BNK Invest

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 41 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CSCO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Scratch Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$80
First PREMIER Bank Existing -666+$65
Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Existing -88+$45
Coastwise Capital Group LLC Existing -1,085+$87
Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Existing -1,130+$18
Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Existing +464+$71
Scott Capital Advisors LLC Existing -76+$20
Oak Asset Management LLC Existing -275+$315
Compass Ion Advisors LLC Existing +21+$77
Lincoln Capital LLC Existing -900-$24
Westfuller Advisors LLC Existing -596-$13
Enhancing Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$255
Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors NEW +3,707+$257
Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Existing +1,192+$565
Annex Advisory Services LLC Existing +25,328+$1,956
Wealth Management Partners LLC Existing -399+$12
Skyline Advisors Inc. Existing -195+$21
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Existing UNCH+$28
Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Existing UNCH+$43
Congress Park Capital LLC Existing -673-$11
Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Existing -156+$43
Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Existing +937+$384
Profit Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$76
Aggregate Change: +25,410+$4,370

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing CSCO positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 12 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CSCO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CSCO at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 507 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CSCO shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CSCO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 968,614 shares in the aggregate, from 33,099,639 up to 34,068,253 for a share count increase of approximately 2.93%. The overall top three funds holding CSCO on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of CSCO Held
1.Swedbank AB 8,763,613
2.Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC 3,953,763
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 1,804,630
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CSCO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO).

