See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Costco

February 13, 2025 — 10:13 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 70 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in COST positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Perritt Capital Management Inc Existing +4+$3
Huntington National Bank Existing +5,927+$11,259
Disciplina Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$1
Private Portfolio Partners LLC Existing +24+$57
Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$7
Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Existing -1,068-$619
Columbia Asset Management Existing -445-$248
Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Existing -9,397-$2,486
RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC NEW +714+$654
PAX Financial Group LLC Existing -19+$28
Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Existing +65+$94
Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Existing +269+$629
Provident Investment Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$27
Resolute Advisors LLC NEW +418+$383
Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Existing +46+$58
Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Existing -208-$4
Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Existing +5,550+$5,103
Venture Visionary Partners LLC Existing -610-$304
Disciplined Investors L.L.C. NEW +2,000+$1,849
SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Existing +897-$554
Martin Investment Management LLC Existing -90-$68
OneAscent Financial Services LLC Existing +2,139+$1,998
Cynosure Group LLC Existing -225-$187
Creekmur Asset Management LLC Existing +246+$279
Aggregate Change: +6,237+$17,958

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing COST positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 8 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., and Nottingham Advisors Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited COST common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the COST share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held COST at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,680 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of COST shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for COST. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 4,187,909 shares in the aggregate, from 152,898,757 down to 148,710,848 for a share count decline of approximately -2.74%. The overall top three funds holding COST on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of COST Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 42,201,610
2.BlackRock Inc. 34,761,491
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 4,332,833
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding COST»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST).

