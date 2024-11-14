News & Insights

Markets
CSCO

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Cisco Systems

November 14, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 92 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) was held by 18 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CSCO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Hsbc Holdings PLC Existing +688,356+$141,280
Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Existing -235+$287
Personal CFO Solutions LLC Existing -400+$97
London Co. of Virginia Existing -1,031,891-$26,127
Waverly Advisors LLC Existing +4,380+$1,105
Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Existing -77+$170
Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Existing +7,176+$4,442
Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Existing -167+$99
Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Existing -186+$80
BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Existing +733+$104
APG Asset Management US Inc. Existing -521,505-$24,359
Maytus Capital Management LLC NEW +100,000+$5,322
APG Asset Management N.V. Existing -4,701,603-$204,681
Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Existing +12+$25
Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Existing -600,303-$28,354
Sienna Gestion Existing +55,070+$4,664
Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC NEW +7,340+$391
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Existing +51,393+$17,238
Aggregate Change: -5,941,907-$108,217

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing CSCO positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CSCO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CSCO at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,356 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CSCO shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CSCO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 312,190,917 shares in the aggregate, from 1,571,722,870 up to 1,883,913,787 for a share count increase of approximately 19.86%. The overall top three funds holding CSCO on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of CSCO Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 388,617,878
2.BlackRock Inc. 363,398,867
3.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 82,720,255
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CSCO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of TYY
 Institutional Holders of ZNCM
 BLBD Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of TYY -> Institutional Holders of ZNCM -> BLBD Videos -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.