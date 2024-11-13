News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Chevron

November 13, 2024 — 01:59 pm EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 82 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) was held by 42 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CVX positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Hutchinson Capital Management CA Existing +1,713+$75
Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Existing -743-$143
Hilltop Partners LLC Existing +1,192+$128
Cerity Partners LLC Existing +41,178-$4,113
Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Existing +14,928+$1,281
Callan Capital LLC Existing -259-$84
Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH-$15
Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Existing +7-$52
Wintrust Investments LLC Existing -9,359-$1,475
Main Street Research LLC Existing +263-$61
Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Existing -256,330-$152
Security National Bank of SO Dak Existing +343+$33
Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Existing +432+$37
Twin Capital Management Inc. Existing +9,755+$1,180
Quadrant Capital Group LLC Existing -966-$330
Landaas & Co. WI ADV Existing UNCH-$15
Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Existing +3,011+$329
MJP Associates Inc. ADV Existing -498-$108
Invesco Ltd. Existing -376,315-$187,540
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Existing +1,058+$50
Stokes Family Office LLC Existing +512-$462
Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Existing +26,459+$2,926
Van Strum & Towne Inc. Existing +23-$142
Axiom Financial Strategies LLC NEW +1,748+$257
Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Existing +256+$21
Providence First Trust Co Existing +50-$46
Skba Capital Management LLC Existing +10,200+$987
Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Existing +396+$11
Granite Investment Partners LLC Existing -109-$189
One Capital Management LLC Existing +5,072+$44
Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Existing -65,400-$12,937
CM Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$41
Cunning Capital Partners LP Existing UNCH-$96
Delaney Dennis R Existing -971-$351
Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Existing +326-$41
Holderness Investments Co. Existing -814-$350
Everstar Asset Management LLC NEW +2,978+$439
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing +204-$535
Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Existing +1,368-$43
Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Existing -690-$202
Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +931-$29
Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Existing UNCH$UNCH
Aggregate Change: -588,051-$201,754

In terms of shares owned, we count 23 of the above funds having increased existing CVX positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 12 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions. Worth noting is that Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC, M Holdings Securities Inc., and Sound Shore Management Inc. CT, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CVX common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CVX share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CVX at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,019 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CVX shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CVX. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 2,026,360 shares in the aggregate, from 192,249,616 up to 194,275,976 for a share count increase of approximately 1.05%. The overall top three funds holding CVX on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of CVX Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 26,917,090
2.Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 12,177,680
3.Swiss National Bank 5,196,735
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CVX»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX).

WCC Options Chain -> Funds Holding WBIA -> NSTD Options Chain ->

