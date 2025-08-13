Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds CEG

August 13, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 48 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in CEG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Park Square Financial Group LLC Existing +4+$8
Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +529+$2,022
Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Existing +1+$136
one8zero8 LLC Existing -225+$308
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Existing -2+$1,496
LPL Financial LLC Existing +16,711+$43,164
Choate Investment Advisors Existing +430+$380
Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$13
OneAscent Financial Services LLC Existing -370+$79
CI Investments Inc. Existing -12,382+$30,215
Nuveen LLC Existing -151,932+$166,364
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Existing +1,750+$1,075
Heritage Trust Co Existing UNCH+$187
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Existing -3,708+$97,644
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Existing +49,494+$265,915
Soundwatch Capital LLC NEW +4,480+$14
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing +57+$261
Aggregate Change: -95,163+$609,281

In terms of shares owned, we count 8 of the above funds having increased existing CEG positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions and 1 new position. Worth noting is that PSI Advisors LLC, Boundary Creek Advisors LP, and Wayfinding Financial LLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited CEG common stock as of 06/30/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the CEG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held CEG at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,846 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of CEG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for CEG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 3,423,433 shares in the aggregate, from 73,813,913 up to 77,237,346 for a share count increase of approximately 4.64%. The overall top three funds holding CEG on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of CEG Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 38,404,394
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 6,965,792
3.Jennison Associates LLC 5,956,566
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding CEG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

