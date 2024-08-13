News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Booking Holdings

August 13, 2024 — 11:13 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 40 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BKNG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
First National Advisers LLC Existing -51+$167
Chiron Investment Management LLC Existing +31+$177
Private Wealth Management Group LLC Existing +3+$15
Ethic Inc. Existing +346+$2,739
GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Existing -21,088-$24,812
Vestcor Inc Existing -158-$101
Guardian Capital LP Existing -425-$620
Greenland Capital Management LP Existing +2,165+$8,476
Osaic Holdings Inc. Existing -127+$1,526
Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Existing +1,912+$7,170
Guardian Capital Advisors LP Existing -3+$145
Periscope Capital Inc. Existing +250,000+$787
Capital World Investors Existing -40,454+$353,780
Capital International Sarl Existing +1,963+$10,700
Capital International Ltd. CA Existing +1,257+$7,522
Capital International Inc. CA Existing +3,248+$14,846
Capital International Investors NEW +161,602+$640,186
Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Existing +268+$1,601
Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Existing UNCH+$3
Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Existing -5+$70
Merit Financial Group LLC Existing +71+$598
Sentinus LLC Existing UNCH+$26
Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Existing -32+$585
Aggregate Change: +360,523+$1,025,586

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing BKNG positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BKNG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BKNG at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 4,632 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BKNG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BKNG. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 108,742 shares in the aggregate, from 8,713,325 down to 8,604,583 for a share count decline of approximately -1.25%. The overall top three funds holding BKNG on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of BKNG Held
1.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1,042,174
2.Geode Capital Management LLC 785,905
3.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 520,744
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BKNG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG).

