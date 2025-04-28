See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds BLK

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BLK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Existing +270-$1,207
Lansing Street Advisors Existing +7-$12
Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Existing +141+$99
Cidel Asset Management Inc. Existing -13-$62
Sageworth Trust Co Existing +2-$26
Summit Trail Advisors LLC Existing +516+$257
Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Existing -107-$172
Keybank National Association OH Existing -654-$3,687
Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$40
Pictet North America Advisors SA Existing -80-$135
Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Existing UNCH-$17
Aggregate Change: +82-$5,002

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing BLK positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 4 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BLK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BLK at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,217 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BLK shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BLK. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 332,069 shares in the aggregate, from 4,167,164 up to 4,499,233 for a share count increase of approximately 7.97%. The overall top three funds holding BLK on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of BLK Held
1.Assenagon Asset Management S.A. 409,042
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. 354,573
3.Rhumbline Advisers 254,281
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BLK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK).

