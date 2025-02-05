News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Blackrock

February 05, 2025

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) was held by 12 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BLK positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC Existing -209+$217
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Existing +160,323+$235,588
Delta Financial Advisors LLC Existing +113+$398
Canton Hathaway LLC Existing UNCH+$92
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Existing -140+$111
Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Existing +6,938+$7,377
Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Existing +300+$754
Todd Asset Management LLC Existing UNCH+$40
Amalgamated Bank Existing +489+$2,635
Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Existing -307+$3,845
FourThought Financial Partners LLC Existing -43+$1,088
Exchange Capital Management Inc. Existing -239+$728
Aggregate Change: +167,225+$252,873

In terms of shares owned, we count 5 of the above funds having increased existing BLK positions from 09/30/2024 to 12/31/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions. Worth noting is that Birinyi Associates Inc., included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BLK common stock as of 12/31/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BLK share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BLK at the 12/31/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,993 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BLK shares those same funds held back at the 09/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BLK. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,043,824 shares in the aggregate, from 8,510,895 down to 7,467,071 for a share count decline of approximately -12.26%. The overall top three funds holding BLK on 12/31/2024 were:

»FundShares of BLK Held
1.Principal Financial Group Inc. 439,072
2.Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. 352,036
3.Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. 343,739
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BLK»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK).

