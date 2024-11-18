News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Bank of America

November 18, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

November 18, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 145 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) was held by 48 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BAC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Existing -2,231-$177
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Existing -2,887-$129
Core Alternative Capital Existing +150+$6
Battery Global Advisors LLC NEW +739+$29
Legal & General Group Plc Existing -2,027,128-$85,612
Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Existing UNCH-$7
Valueworks LLC Existing UNCH+$13
Mark Asset Management LP Existing UNCH-$2
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Existing +4,458,728+$176,726
Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Existing +7$UNCH
Rokos Capital Management LLP Existing -5,722,529-$227,715
Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$13
Hanover Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$1
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing -19,311-$1,666
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Existing +410,910+$16,280
Diversified Enterprises LLC NEW +19,411+$770
FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Existing +5,188+$205
Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +5,553+$208
Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Existing -50,125-$2,001
Pinebridge Investments L.P. Existing +1,218,182+$48,223
C2C Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH+$32
Alliancebernstein L.P. Existing -2,620,369-$104,987
Verition Fund Management LLC Existing +299,340+$11,878
Auxier Asset Management Existing -39-$32
Channing Global Advisors LLC Existing -163-$10
Captrust Financial Advisors Existing -8,103+$159
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Existing +20,931+$806
Regions Financial Corp Existing -37,679-$1,533
Kingfisher Capital LLC Existing -20,563-$693
Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Existing -7,281-$389
Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Existing -408,650-$16,096
Dark Forest Capital Management LP Existing +22,856+$906
Ironwood Investment Management LLC Existing -740-$30
Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Existing -21,926-$918
JRM Investment Counsel LLC Existing -542-$117
Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Existing -250-$11
Bank of America Corp DE Existing +565,806+$21,691
Susquehanna International Group LLP Existing +1,149,939+$45,161
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Existing +715+$27
UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp NEW +14,002+$556
T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Existing -50,133-$1,996
Employees Retirement System of Texas Existing +47,430+$1,874
NBT Bank N A NY Existing -5,900-$241
Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Existing +22,732,161+$894,090
Advisors Capital Management LLC Existing +5,769+$2,895
Colony Group LLC Existing +622,159+$14,865
Samlyn Capital LLC Existing +2,352,913+$93,198
Vivaldi Capital Management LP Existing -4,225-$169
Aggregate Change: +22,942,115+$886,079

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing BAC positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 21 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Junto Capital Management LP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited BAC common stock as of 09/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BAC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BAC at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,356 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BAC shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BAC. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 427,110,443 shares in the aggregate, from 2,546,272,029 up to 2,973,382,472 for a share count increase of approximately 16.77%. The overall top three funds holding BAC on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of BAC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 660,015,523
2.BlackRock Inc. 503,838,346
3.FMR LLC 190,590,070
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BAC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

 IMH Videos
 DIS market cap history
 Verisign Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

