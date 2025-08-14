See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds BAC

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 115 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) was held by 43 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in BAC positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
SCS Capital Management LLC Existing +17,512+$1,797
Marshall Wace LLP Existing +1,030,152+$49,596
Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Existing -104,507+$7,005
Allium Financial Advisors LLC Existing -395+$42
Dodge & Cox Existing -3,144,420-$31,376
Royal Fund Management LLC Existing +107+$48
Annandale Capital LLC Existing +1+$32
Veltria Advisors Corp. Existing +4,270+$270
Great Diamond Partners LLC Existing +2,896+$189
Baird Financial Group Inc. Existing -69,889+$32,298
Gabelli Funds LLC Existing -79,630-$1,808
GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Existing +25+$24
Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Existing -37,073+$1,416
Jump Financial LLC Existing +18,227+$1,128
Bradyco Inc. Existing UNCH+$64
CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Existing -365,755-$15,647
Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Existing +3,131+$222
Victory Financial Group LLC Existing +2,799+$184
StoneX Group Inc. Existing +807+$185
Vance Wealth LLC Existing -386+$58
Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Existing +330+$347
Cheviot Value Management LLC Existing UNCH+$70
SageView Advisory Group LLC Existing +5,380+$755
Cresset Asset Management LLC Existing +6,888+$7,327
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Existing -281+$33
Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +668+$67
Saiph Capital LLC Existing +20,315+$1,564
Finer Wealth Management Inc. Existing -1,771+$34
Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Existing +766+$213
Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Existing UNCH+$87
Brown Advisory Inc. Existing +599,597+$47,225
Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Existing +4,492+$355
Amundi Existing -5,172,268+$21,908
Quantum Portfolio Management LLC NEW +4,888+$231
Hendershot Investments Inc. Existing UNCH+$153
Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Existing +19,576+$1,152
Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Existing -94+$486
Avestar Capital LLC Existing +7,366+$622
Financial & Tax Architects LLC Existing +135+$52
Capula Management Ltd Existing +115,147+$5,327
RFP Financial Group LLC Existing UNCH+$30
Qtron Investments LLC Existing -987+$486
Diametric Capital LP NEW +6,388+$302
Aggregate Change: -7,105,593+$134,553

In terms of shares owned, we count 23 of the above funds having increased existing BAC positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 13 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the BAC share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held BAC at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,373 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of BAC shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for BAC. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 12,358,943 shares in the aggregate, from 2,630,659,420 down to 2,618,300,477 for a share count decline of approximately -0.47%. The overall top three funds holding BAC on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of BAC Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 639,148,493
2.BlackRock Inc. 515,384,714
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 175,220,818
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BAC»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC).

