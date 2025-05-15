See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AXP

Markets
May 15, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 89 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) was held by 29 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AXP positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC NEW +33,317+$8,964
Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Existing +25-$37
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC NEW +11,566+$3,112
Quantitative Investment Management LLC Existing +6,120+$1,623
Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Existing +2-$34
Enterprise Financial Services Corp Existing -15-$64
Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Existing -16,543-$4,491
Dodge & Cox Existing -25,168-$17,849
Jump Financial LLC NEW +53,233+$14,322
SVB Wealth LLC Existing -662-$529
Cadence Bank Existing -90-$207
Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Existing -94-$33
Ostrum Asset Management Existing -517-$474
MML Investors Services LLC Existing +338-$2,073
Choate Investment Advisors Existing +181-$1,271
Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Existing -2,241-$1,144
Wealth Architects LLC Existing -39-$70
Ecofi Investissements SA Existing UNCH-$16
Ossiam Existing -4,065-$1,493
Natixis Existing +32,939+$8,571
Nordea Investment Management AB Existing +14,012-$70,573
Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH-$24
Apexium Financial LP Existing -604-$225
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Existing +1,428+$323
Mirova Existing +2,885-$414
MetLife Investment Management LLC Existing -3,475-$5,281
Walleye Trading LLC Existing -178,439-$59,987
Walleye Capital LLC Existing +268,684+$82,693
ICONIQ Capital LLC Existing +550+$65
Aggregate Change: +193,328-$46,616

In terms of shares owned, we count 11 of the above funds having increased existing AXP positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 13 having decreased their positions and 3 new positions. Worth noting is that Clifford Capital Partners LLC, and Dnca Finance, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AXP common stock as of 03/31/2025.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AXP share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AXP at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 5,420 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AXP shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AXP. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 1,064,988 shares in the aggregate, from 277,450,041 down to 276,385,053 for a share count decline of approximately -0.38%. The overall top three funds holding AXP on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of AXP Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 45,843,893
2.BlackRock Inc. 45,025,393
3.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 18,356,343
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AXP»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP).

