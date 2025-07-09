See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AVGO

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AVGO positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Westmount Partners LLC Existing -104+$5,186
Beacon Financial Group Existing +1,044+$1,342
Burr Financial Services LLC Existing +3,546+$4,378
Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Existing +699+$557
Veracity Capital LLC Existing +57+$871
Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Existing -97+$154
Clarus Wealth Advisors Existing -1,590-$197
Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Existing -188+$261
Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Existing +319+$507
MFG Wealth Management Inc. Existing +3,945+$1,793
Bowman & Co S.C. Existing +249+$3,168
Bay Rivers Group Existing -1,081+$5,951
Riversedge Advisors LLC Existing +867+$582
Sterling Manor Financial LLC NEW +1,050+$289
Connective Portfolio Management LLC Existing +4,000+$1,521
WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. NEW +827+$228
Aggregate Change: +13,543+$26,591

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing AVGO positions from 03/31/2025 to 06/30/2025, with 5 having decreased their positions and 2 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AVGO share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AVGO at the 06/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 224 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AVGO shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AVGO. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 118,582 shares in the aggregate, from 3,276,216 up to 3,394,798 for a share count increase of approximately 3.62%. The overall top three funds holding AVGO on 06/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of AVGO Held
1.E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB 490,596
2.Wesbanco Bank Inc. 363,300
3.Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC 312,100
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AVGO»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO).

