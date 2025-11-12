Markets
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds ANET

November 12, 2025 — 10:33 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 90 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) was held by 36 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ANET positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Existing -7,878+$155
US Bancorp DE Existing +20,608+$9,703
Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Existing +165+$191
RiverGlades Family Offices LLC NEW +1,600+$233
Hurley Capital LLC Existing +5+$22
Empirical Asset Management LLC NEW +14,391+$2,097
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Existing -18,586+$15,874
Whalerock Point Partners LLC Existing UNCH+$413
Telligent Fund LP Existing +1,800+$1,703
Bison Wealth LLC Existing -112+$153
Banco Santander S.A. Existing +56,572+$8,778
Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Existing -1,158,197-$112,777
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Existing -653+$1,379
Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Existing +19,460+$9,149
SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Existing -82,850-$6,387
Primecap Management Co. CA Existing -800+$612
Intech Investment Management LLC Existing +27,764+$6,784
Diversify Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,625+$2,221
Xponance Inc. Existing -2,607+$11,948
Integrated Advisors Network LLC Existing -754+$648
Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. NEW +1,644+$240
Advisor OS LLC Existing +497+$283
Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC NEW +10,699+$1,559
Westpac Banking Corp Existing +19,708+$6,335
Interchange Capital Partners LLC Existing +985+$653
Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Existing +21+$28
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Existing +92,324+$100,052
Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Existing -241+$728
Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Existing -2,451+$996
AlphaCore Capital LLC Existing +1,390+$235
DNB Asset Management AS Existing +11,318+$25,558
Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Existing -20,995-$773
Choreo LLC Existing +3,012+$1,425
Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Existing -25,056+$21,360
West Family Investments Inc. Existing +76+$371
Bare Financial Services Inc Existing +6+$11
Aggregate Change: -1,035,510+$111,960

In terms of shares owned, we count 18 of the above funds having increased existing ANET positions from 06/30/2025 to 09/30/2025, with 13 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ANET share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ANET at the 09/30/2025 reporting period (out of the 4,579 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ANET shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2025 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ANET. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 4,151,054 shares in the aggregate, from 238,468,606 up to 242,619,660 for a share count increase of approximately 1.74%. The overall top three funds holding ANET on 09/30/2025 were:

»FundShares of ANET Held
1.Vanguard Group Inc. 100,000,830
2.JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19,063,971
3.Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. 7,161,562
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ANET»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET).

Stocks mentioned

ANET

