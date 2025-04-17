Markets
AMGN

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds AMGN

April 17, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMGN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Existing -78+$48
Trust Point Inc. Existing -897-$166
Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Existing +20,469+$6,486
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Existing +8,405+$2,696
Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Existing +130+$245
CHB Investment Group LLC Existing UNCH+$530
Conway Capital Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$47
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Existing +35,100+$30,101
M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Existing +155+$124
Northstar Group Inc. Existing +49+$90
M. Kraus & Co Existing -55+$164
Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Existing UNCH+$763
Mission Wealth Management LP Existing +528+$697
Columbus Macro LLC Existing +395+$1,100
Solstein Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$3
FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Existing +26+$261
Aggregate Change: +64,227+$43,189

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing AMGN positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 3 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMGN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMGN at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 1,032 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMGN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMGN. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 415,289 shares in the aggregate, from 8,401,860 down to 7,986,571 for a share count decline of approximately -4.94%. The overall top three funds holding AMGN on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of AMGN Held
1.Rhumbline Advisers 979,639
2.Sarasin & Partners LLP 557,540
3.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 420,818
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMGN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 GH shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding PAIC
 Funds Holding OKUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GH shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding PAIC-> Funds Holding OKUR-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.