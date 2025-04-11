Markets
AMZN

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

April 11, 2025 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 23 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Channel Wealth LLC Existing +131-$391
McGrath & Associates Inc. Existing +273+$6
Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +941-$155
Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Existing +330+$19
Matrix Trust Co Existing +306+$35
Clare Market Investments LLC Existing -6,522-$8,414
Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Existing +88-$249
Naples Global Advisors LLC Existing +14-$892
Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Existing +10-$66
LS Investment Advisors LLC Existing +27,852+$3,811
L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Existing -849-$556
Columbia Asset Management Existing -3,959-$3,390
Grassi Investment Management Existing +1,028-$1,840
HF Advisory Group LLC Existing -1,722-$938
Bay Rivers Group Existing -316-$743
Better Money Decisions LLC Existing -25-$204
Beacon Financial Group Existing +6,946+$627
Salvus Wealth Management LLC Existing +159-$289
Thrive Wealth Management LLC Existing +98-$555
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Existing -1,340-$4,224
AMS Capital Ltda Existing +19,880-$512
Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Existing +3,385-$637
Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Existing -54-$376
Aggregate Change: +46,654-$19,933

In terms of shares owned, we count 15 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 8 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 286 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 30,425,395 shares in the aggregate, from 33,316,359 up to 63,741,754 for a share count increase of approximately 91.32%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 30,245,061
2.Rhumbline Advisers 17,610,645
3.Sarasin & Partners LLP 3,142,204
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 HFWA Insider Buying
 GEVO shares outstanding history
 RCPT Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HFWA Insider Buying-> GEVO shares outstanding history-> RCPT Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.