News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

August 14, 2024 — 11:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 253 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 131 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
1492 Capital Management LLC NEW +1,093+$211
1776 Wealth LLC Existing -490+$1,294
AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Existing +1,448+$636
Allianz Asset Management GmbH Existing +605,920+$223,061
Allred Capital Management LLC Existing +791+$333
Arrowroot Family Office LLC Existing -90+$48
Atria Investments Inc Existing -24,732+$3,138
Banco de Sabadell S.A Existing -241+$123
Blue Grotto Capital LLC Existing +60,529+$12,984
Correct Capital Wealth Management Existing +4,309+$1,056
Cadence Bank Existing +481+$685
Certified Advisory Corp Existing +68+$406
Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Existing +232+$239
Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Existing +1,195+$1,474
Discovery Capital Management LLC CT NEW +143,400+$27,712
DRW Securities LLC Existing -18,185-$1,839
Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Existing -17,077-$2,986
Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +934+$303
Edge Capital Group LLC Existing +1,183+$825
Estabrook Capital Management Existing +305+$399
EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +13,967+$3,568
Fairscale Capital LLC NEW +10,197+$1,968
First City Capital Management Inc. Existing +215+$252
FourThought Financial Partners LLC Existing +1,277+$1,146
Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Existing +9,624+$6,252
Geller Advisors LLC Existing -1,964+$3
Gen Wealth Partners Inc Existing +55+$135
Hamilton Wealth LLC Existing -18,932-$1,744
Horiko Capital Management LLC Existing +7,692+$4,310
Inceptionr LLC NEW +1,325+$256
Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Existing +7,100+$1,479
IPG Investment Advisors LLC Existing +3,863+$2,047
Innova Wealth Partners Existing -311-$18
Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Existing +83+$65
Kanen Wealth Management LLC Existing +26+$27
Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Existing +3+$129
Lifeworks Advisors LLC Existing -907-$118
Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Existing -30,950-$809
Meridian Financial LLC Existing +965+$250
Neuberger Berman Group LLC Existing +373,745+$277,628
OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Existing +210,055+$67,606
One River Asset Management LLC Existing +424,000+$76,603
One Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +1,260+$420
PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Existing +324+$201
Philadelphia Trust Co. Existing +10,556+$3,121
Palogic Value Management L.P. Existing UNCH+$231
Paragon Advisors LLC Existing +663+$408
Passumpsic Savings Bank Existing -1,228+$66
Progressive Investment Management Corp Existing -2,289+$1,153
Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Existing +5,716+$1,883
Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Existing -121+$12
Schnieders Capital Management LLC Existing +269+$1,272
Shelton Capital Management Existing +1,630+$9,159
Sprott Inc. Existing UNCH+$31
Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Existing -31+$4,005
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Existing +2,336+$1,818
Schwallier Wealth Management LLC NEW +1,044+$202
Spark Investment Management LLC Existing UNCH+$556
Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Existing +11,300+$2,969
Vanguard Group Inc. Existing -18,745,681+$6,490,786
Venture Visionary Partners LLC Existing +11,614+$4,514
Vertex Planning Partners LLC Existing +146+$100
Visionary Wealth Advisors Existing -4,146-$87
Wells Fargo & Company MN Existing +1,820,508+$688,867
Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Existing UNCH+$350
Winslow Capital Management LLC Existing -353,015+$77,525
Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Existing +2,274,426+$483,857
Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Existing +134,803+$29,988
Noked Israel Ltd Existing +87,000+$18,386
Westpac Banking Corp Existing -47,917-$5,250
Castle Hook Partners LP Existing +384,121+$78,207
Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Existing -341,119-$43,849
Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Existing -32,543-$3,808
Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Existing -111,120-$14,609
Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Existing -12,955-$1,992
First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Existing -351+$253
Crestline Management LP Existing -3,909-$357
HFR Wealth Management LLC Existing -2,228+$875
Castleark Management LLC Existing +57,924+$17,702
Core Wealth Partners LLC Existing -225+$183
Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC Existing +1,117+$2,706
UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Existing +9,564,770+$2,444,074
Concentric Wealth Management LLC Existing -350+$90
Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Existing +33,400+$7,743
Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Existing -343+$133
Retirement Capital Strategies Existing +7+$16
Coatue Management LLC Existing +702,235+$265,316
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers LLC Existing +6,301+$9,033
RB Capital Management LLC Existing +988+$754
EJF Capital LLC Existing -500-$71
Orion Capital Management LLC Existing +36+$404
UBS Group AG Existing +2,931,876+$969,541
McIlrath & Eck LLC Existing +3,078+$792
Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP Existing +16,937+$4,074
Wellington Management Group LLP Existing -11,481,910-$1,156,248
Stansberry Asset Management LLC Existing +2,686+$1,850
McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Existing UNCH+$33
Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Existing +5,089+$1,304
First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Existing -238+$5
JDM Financial Group LLC Existing +23+$31
Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Existing -210+$152
Sciencast Management LP NEW +12,242+$2,366
Howe & Rusling Inc. Existing +16,162+$4,479
Betterment LLC Existing +200+$59
Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Existing -114,560-$18,350
Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC Existing +3+$809
United Bank Existing -239+$222
Boothbay Fund Management LLC Existing +65,296+$13,807
Sit Investment Associates Inc. Existing +13,025+$5,134
Colonial Trust Co SC Existing +3,187+$1,304
Colonial Trust Advisors Existing +671+$1,841
Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Existing -9,037+$1,217
Bank of Montreal Can Existing +236,141+$461,866
Anomaly Capital Management LP Existing -7,742+$11,871
Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Existing +78,862+$17,930
Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Existing +2,624+$585
Evergreen Capital Management LLC Existing -4,264+$2,311
Magnetar Financial LLC NEW +1,150+$222
Lionstone Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$4,305
Public Sector Pension Investment Board Existing +305,550+$80,989
Beck Capital Management LLC Existing +992+$784
Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Existing -2,359-$89
J. Stern & Co. LLP Existing +9,855+$6,353
Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Existing +36,180+$13,886
Harmony Asset Management LLC Existing +2,675+$1,116
Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Existing -450+$800
Altshuler Shaham Ltd Existing +847,058+$182,849
Gladstone Capital Management LLP Existing +312,716+$65,422
D1 Capital Partners L.P. Existing +515,924+$109,682
HighVista Strategies LLC Existing -2,100-$147
Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Existing UNCH+$541
Aggregate Change: -8,976,283+$12,086,181

In terms of shares owned, we count 76 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 41 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC, Evoke Wealth LLC, and Rit Capital Partners PLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMZN common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,241 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 86,408,560 shares in the aggregate, from 3,291,472,728 up to 3,377,881,288 for a share count increase of approximately 2.63%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of AMZN Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 648,695,172
2.FMR LLC 329,314,796
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 193,369,102
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMZN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 Next Earnings Date
 MNE Historical Stock Prices
 INN Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.