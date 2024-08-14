See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Amazon.com

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 253 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) was held by 131 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.
Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMZN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:
|Fund
|New Position?
|Change In Share Count
|Change In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
|1492 Capital Management LLC
|NEW
|+1,093
|+$211
|1776 Wealth LLC
|Existing
|-490
|+$1,294
|AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.
|Existing
|+1,448
|+$636
|Allianz Asset Management GmbH
|Existing
|+605,920
|+$223,061
|Allred Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+791
|+$333
|Arrowroot Family Office LLC
|Existing
|-90
|+$48
|Atria Investments Inc
|Existing
|-24,732
|+$3,138
|Banco de Sabadell S.A
|Existing
|-241
|+$123
|Blue Grotto Capital LLC
|Existing
|+60,529
|+$12,984
|Correct Capital Wealth Management
|Existing
|+4,309
|+$1,056
|Cadence Bank
|Existing
|+481
|+$685
|Certified Advisory Corp
|Existing
|+68
|+$406
|Commonwealth Financial Services LLC
|Existing
|+232
|+$239
|Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC
|Existing
|+1,195
|+$1,474
|Discovery Capital Management LLC CT
|NEW
|+143,400
|+$27,712
|DRW Securities LLC
|Existing
|-18,185
|-$1,839
|Delap Wealth Advisory LLC
|Existing
|-17,077
|-$2,986
|Delos Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+934
|+$303
|Edge Capital Group LLC
|Existing
|+1,183
|+$825
|Estabrook Capital Management
|Existing
|+305
|+$399
|EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+13,967
|+$3,568
|Fairscale Capital LLC
|NEW
|+10,197
|+$1,968
|First City Capital Management Inc.
|Existing
|+215
|+$252
|FourThought Financial Partners LLC
|Existing
|+1,277
|+$1,146
|Freestone Capital Holdings LLC
|Existing
|+9,624
|+$6,252
|Geller Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-1,964
|+$3
|Gen Wealth Partners Inc
|Existing
|+55
|+$135
|Hamilton Wealth LLC
|Existing
|-18,932
|-$1,744
|Horiko Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+7,692
|+$4,310
|Inceptionr LLC
|NEW
|+1,325
|+$256
|Inspire Trust Co. N.A.
|Existing
|+7,100
|+$1,479
|IPG Investment Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+3,863
|+$2,047
|Innova Wealth Partners
|Existing
|-311
|-$18
|Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+83
|+$65
|Kanen Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+26
|+$27
|Laraway Financial Advisors Inc
|Existing
|+3
|+$129
|Lifeworks Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-907
|-$118
|Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.
|Existing
|-30,950
|-$809
|Meridian Financial LLC
|Existing
|+965
|+$250
|Neuberger Berman Group LLC
|Existing
|+373,745
|+$277,628
|OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp
|Existing
|+210,055
|+$67,606
|One River Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+424,000
|+$76,603
|One Wealth Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+1,260
|+$420
|PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.
|Existing
|+324
|+$201
|Philadelphia Trust Co.
|Existing
|+10,556
|+$3,121
|Palogic Value Management L.P.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$231
|Paragon Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+663
|+$408
|Passumpsic Savings Bank
|Existing
|-1,228
|+$66
|Progressive Investment Management Corp
|Existing
|-2,289
|+$1,153
|Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|+5,716
|+$1,883
|Running Point Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-121
|+$12
|Schnieders Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+269
|+$1,272
|Shelton Capital Management
|Existing
|+1,630
|+$9,159
|Sprott Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$31
|Staley Capital Advisers Inc.
|Existing
|-31
|+$4,005
|Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC
|Existing
|+2,336
|+$1,818
|Schwallier Wealth Management LLC
|NEW
|+1,044
|+$202
|Spark Investment Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$556
|Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd
|Existing
|+11,300
|+$2,969
|Vanguard Group Inc.
|Existing
|-18,745,681
|+$6,490,786
|Venture Visionary Partners LLC
|Existing
|+11,614
|+$4,514
|Vertex Planning Partners LLC
|Existing
|+146
|+$100
|Visionary Wealth Advisors
|Existing
|-4,146
|-$87
|Wells Fargo & Company MN
|Existing
|+1,820,508
|+$688,867
|Wimmer Associates 1 LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$350
|Winslow Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-353,015
|+$77,525
|Temasek Holdings Private Ltd
|Existing
|+2,274,426
|+$483,857
|Tudor Investment Corp Et Al
|Existing
|+134,803
|+$29,988
|Noked Israel Ltd
|Existing
|+87,000
|+$18,386
|Westpac Banking Corp
|Existing
|-47,917
|-$5,250
|Castle Hook Partners LP
|Existing
|+384,121
|+$78,207
|Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd
|Existing
|-341,119
|-$43,849
|Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.
|Existing
|-32,543
|-$3,808
|Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.
|Existing
|-111,120
|-$14,609
|Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd
|Existing
|-12,955
|-$1,992
|First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA
|Existing
|-351
|+$253
|Crestline Management LP
|Existing
|-3,909
|-$357
|HFR Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-2,228
|+$875
|Castleark Management LLC
|Existing
|+57,924
|+$17,702
|Core Wealth Partners LLC
|Existing
|-225
|+$183
|Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC
|Existing
|+1,117
|+$2,706
|UBS Asset Management Americas LLC
|Existing
|+9,564,770
|+$2,444,074
|Concentric Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-350
|+$90
|Polymer Capital Management HK LTD
|Existing
|+33,400
|+$7,743
|Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC
|Existing
|-343
|+$133
|Retirement Capital Strategies
|Existing
|+7
|+$16
|Coatue Management LLC
|Existing
|+702,235
|+$265,316
|Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers LLC
|Existing
|+6,301
|+$9,033
|RB Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+988
|+$754
|EJF Capital LLC
|Existing
|-500
|-$71
|Orion Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+36
|+$404
|UBS Group AG
|Existing
|+2,931,876
|+$969,541
|McIlrath & Eck LLC
|Existing
|+3,078
|+$792
|Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP
|Existing
|+16,937
|+$4,074
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|Existing
|-11,481,910
|-$1,156,248
|Stansberry Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+2,686
|+$1,850
|McCarthy Asset Management Inc.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$33
|Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC
|Existing
|+5,089
|+$1,304
|First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.
|Existing
|-238
|+$5
|JDM Financial Group LLC
|Existing
|+23
|+$31
|Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd
|Existing
|-210
|+$152
|Sciencast Management LP
|NEW
|+12,242
|+$2,366
|Howe & Rusling Inc.
|Existing
|+16,162
|+$4,479
|Betterment LLC
|Existing
|+200
|+$59
|Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-114,560
|-$18,350
|Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+3
|+$809
|United Bank
|Existing
|-239
|+$222
|Boothbay Fund Management LLC
|Existing
|+65,296
|+$13,807
|Sit Investment Associates Inc.
|Existing
|+13,025
|+$5,134
|Colonial Trust Co SC
|Existing
|+3,187
|+$1,304
|Colonial Trust Advisors
|Existing
|+671
|+$1,841
|Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA
|Existing
|-9,037
|+$1,217
|Bank of Montreal Can
|Existing
|+236,141
|+$461,866
|Anomaly Capital Management LP
|Existing
|-7,742
|+$11,871
|Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd
|Existing
|+78,862
|+$17,930
|Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp
|Existing
|+2,624
|+$585
|Evergreen Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|-4,264
|+$2,311
|Magnetar Financial LLC
|NEW
|+1,150
|+$222
|Lionstone Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$4,305
|Public Sector Pension Investment Board
|Existing
|+305,550
|+$80,989
|Beck Capital Management LLC
|Existing
|+992
|+$784
|Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC
|Existing
|-2,359
|-$89
|J. Stern & Co. LLP
|Existing
|+9,855
|+$6,353
|Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.
|Existing
|+36,180
|+$13,886
|Harmony Asset Management LLC
|Existing
|+2,675
|+$1,116
|Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.
|Existing
|-450
|+$800
|Altshuler Shaham Ltd
|Existing
|+847,058
|+$182,849
|Gladstone Capital Management LLP
|Existing
|+312,716
|+$65,422
|D1 Capital Partners L.P.
|Existing
|+515,924
|+$109,682
|HighVista Strategies LLC
|Existing
|-2,100
|-$147
|Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.
|Existing
|UNCH
|+$541
|Aggregate Change:
|-8,976,283
|+$12,086,181
In terms of shares owned, we count 76 of the above funds having increased existing AMZN positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 41 having decreased their positions and 7 new positions. Worth noting is that CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC, Evoke Wealth LLC, and Rit Capital Partners PLC, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited AMZN common stock as of 06/30/2024.
Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMZN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMZN at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,241 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMZN shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMZN. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 86,408,560 shares in the aggregate, from 3,291,472,728 up to 3,377,881,288 for a share count increase of approximately 2.63%. The overall top three funds holding AMZN on 06/30/2024 were:
We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN).
