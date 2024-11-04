News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

November 04, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) was held by 17 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOGL positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
MV Capital Management Inc. Existing -1,949-$804
Lipe & Dalton Existing UNCH-$16
Cook Wealth LLC Existing -112+$62
Abound Wealth Management Existing +1,055+$130
Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Existing +1,810-$42
Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Existing +5,982-$1,929
Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Existing -41-$64
Wealthspan Partners LLC Existing -113-$61
Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Existing +5-$39
Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Existing +1,349-$660
Wealth Alliance Existing +1,639-$317
Sharp Financial Services LLC Existing +1,273+$153
Sage Investment Advisers LLC Existing -134-$106
Picton Mahoney Asset Management Existing -71,642-$14,822
State of Michigan Retirement System Existing -13,000-$36,145
HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Existing -6,069-$1,695
Disciplina Capital Management LLC Existing -116-$33
Aggregate Change: -80,063-$56,388

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing GOOGL positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 9 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOGL share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOGL at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 2,955 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOGL shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOGL. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 26,020,680 shares in the aggregate, from 354,266,340 up to 380,287,020 for a share count increase of approximately 7.34%. The overall top three funds holding GOOGL on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of GOOGL Held
1.International Assets Investment Management LLC 18,743,594
2.Principal Financial Group Inc. 11,283,594
3.DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale 11,282,439
3.DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale 11,282,439

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

