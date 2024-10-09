News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

October 09, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 28 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 20 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
City Holding Co. Existing UNCH-$72
O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Existing +197+$12
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Existing -22-$86
Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Existing +197-$1,945
CWM LLC Existing +2,831-$4,575
O Connor Financial Group LLC Existing -10-$25
West Financial Advisors LLC Existing +403+$35
Brightwater Advisory LLC Existing -40-$46
Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Existing +3,908-$1,057
Shearwater Capital LLC Existing UNCH-$50
Saxon Interests Inc. Existing +610+$64
Hall Laurie J Trustee Existing -275-$730
Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Existing -205-$136
Objectivity Squared LLC Existing +225-$300
Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Existing UNCH-$74
Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Existing +158-$82
Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Existing -272-$90
First National Corp MA ADV Existing -19-$160
Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Existing +1,576+$208
Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Existing +5,291-$1,580
Aggregate Change: +14,553-$10,689

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 7 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 276 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 1,046,382 shares in the aggregate, from 14,664,286 up to 15,710,668 for a share count increase of approximately 7.14%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.SG Americas Securities LLC 3,308,930
2.Handelsbanken Fonder AB 2,628,176
3.AMF Tjanstepension AB 2,328,161
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

Also see:

 AEO market cap history
 AMSN Videos
 EMMF YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.