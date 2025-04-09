See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

Markets
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 36 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 25 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +11,173-$1,001
Peoples Bank KS Existing UNCH-$16
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +114-$168
Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Existing +236-$469
Verde Capital Management Existing +1,363-$414
Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Existing +140-$629
Veery Capital LLC Existing +111-$201
Presidio Capital Management LLC Existing -316-$115
Myecfo LLC Existing -207-$344
Marion Wealth Management Existing +1,714+$157
Founders Capital Management Existing +620-$293
Rhumbline Advisers Existing +2,263-$310,138
Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Existing -887-$801
Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Existing -70-$773
JGP Wealth Management LLC Existing +125-$146
Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Existing -129-$97
Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Existing -557-$480
180 Wealth Advisors LLC Existing +748-$1,140
Mirador Capital Partners LP Existing +2,522-$3,400
Mechanics Bank Trust Department Existing -181-$1,136
Wallace Advisory Group LLC Existing -16-$289
Kaizen Financial Strategies Existing +2,663-$300
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Existing UNCH-$668
Profit Investment Management LLC Existing -1,189-$287
Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Existing -5,224-$1,962
Aggregate Change: +15,016-$325,110

In terms of shares owned, we count 13 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 10 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 165 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 14,401,472 shares in the aggregate, from 12,979,989 up to 27,381,461 for a share count increase of approximately 110.95%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.GAMMA Investing LLC 14,323,323
2.Rhumbline Advisers 9,078,324
3.Parallel Advisors LLC 339,085
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

