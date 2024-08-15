News & Insights

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Alphabet

August 15, 2024

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 86 most recent 13F filings for the 06/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) was held by 33 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in GOOG positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Latash Investments LLC Existing UNCH+$389
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. NEW +1,833,315+$336,283
Triple Frond Partners LLC Existing -60,040+$13,239
Vulcan Value Partners LLC Existing -566,910-$24,840
DF Dent & Co. Inc. Existing -23,968+$32,162
Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Existing -100+$547
DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Existing +774,554+$198,286
Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Existing -125+$627
CreativeOne Wealth LLC Existing -3,033-$41
Westwood Wealth Management Existing UNCH+$207
Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Existing +1,498+$915
Marshall Wace LLP Existing -2,255,298-$238,593
Front Street Capital Management Inc. NEW +1,160+$213
Stanley Capital Management LLC Existing UNCH+$778
Cheviot Value Management LLC NEW +1,395+$256
Farallon Capital Management LLC Existing -1,541,410-$178,715
Providence Capital Advisors LLC Existing +30,801+$7,411
Crow s Nest Holdings LP Existing -280,000-$33,908
Resources Management Corp CT ADV Existing -445+$70
Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Existing UNCH+$20
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Existing +1,972+$693
Elevatus Welath Management Existing +4,886+$1,155
Vienna Asset Management LLC Existing -4,045+$94
New Republic Capital LLC Existing +1,540+$598
Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Existing +556+$317
GG Group Ventures LLC NEW +1,783+$327
Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Existing UNCH+$3,599
Flputnam Investment Management Co. Existing +34,816+$10,429
Twin City Private Wealth LLC Existing -341+$111
Faithward Advisors LLC Existing +3,625+$744
Lcnb Corp Existing -505+$649
Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Existing -169,427+$50,244
Campbell Capital Management Inc. Existing -722+$5,530
Aggregate Change: -2,214,468+$189,796

In terms of shares owned, we count 9 of the above funds having increased existing GOOG positions from 03/31/2024 to 06/30/2024, with 15 having decreased their positions and 4 new positions. Worth noting is that Capital Markets Trading UK LLP, included in this recent batch of 13F filers, exited GOOG common stock as of 06/30/2024.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the GOOG share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held GOOG at the 06/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 5,241 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of GOOG shares those same funds held back at the 03/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for GOOG. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 28,160,462 shares in the aggregate, from 1,779,757,447 up to 1,807,917,909 for a share count increase of approximately 1.58%. The overall top three funds holding GOOG on 06/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of GOOG Held
1.BlackRock Inc. 355,330,309
2.FMR LLC 109,147,111
3.Geode Capital Management LLC 103,298,273
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding GOOG»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG).

10 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
