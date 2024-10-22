News & Insights

AMD

See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Advanced Micro Devices

October 22, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 38 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2024 reporting period, and noticed that Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) was held by 16 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in AMD positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Pictet North America Advisors SA Existing +4,313+$750
Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Existing -1,808+$146
Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Existing -13,178-$2,116
Lazari Capital Management Inc. Existing +428+$101
Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Existing +15,305+$2,732
Macroview Investment Management LLC Existing +27+$5
Weaver Capital Management LLC Existing -754-$116
GAM Holding AG NEW +31,751+$5,210
Community Trust & Investment Co. Existing +966+$424
Saxony Capital Management LLC Existing +718+$122
Segment Wealth Management LLC Existing +3,620+$617
Financial Insights Inc. Existing -3,777-$605
BLB&B Advisors LLC Existing -270-$38
Private Advisor Group LLC Existing +35,008+$1,071
Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Existing +63+$17
Jackson Wealth Management LLC Existing +8,526+$1,417
Aggregate Change: +80,938+$9,737

In terms of shares owned, we count 10 of the above funds having increased existing AMD positions from 06/30/2024 to 09/30/2024, with 5 having decreased their positions and 1 new position.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the AMD share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held AMD at the 09/30/2024 reporting period (out of the 1,547 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of AMD shares those same funds held back at the 06/30/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for AMD. We found that between these two periods, funds increased their holdings by 279,097 shares in the aggregate, from 20,346,871 up to 20,625,968 for a share count increase of approximately 1.37%. The overall top three funds holding AMD on 09/30/2024 were:

»FundShares of AMD Held
1.Swedbank AB 2,151,636
2.Raymond James & Associates 2,080,248
3.Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC 1,314,308
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMD»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
