See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds ACN

May 01, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 33 most recent 13F filings for the 03/31/2025 reporting period, and noticed that Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) was held by 15 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.

Before we proceed, it is important to point out that 13F filings do not tell the whole story, because these funds are only required to disclose their long positions with the SEC, but are not required to disclose their short positions. A fund making a bearish bet against a stock by shorting calls, for example, might also be long some amount of stock as they trade around their overall bearish position. This long component could show up in a 13F filing and everyone might assume the fund is bullish, but this tells only part of the story because the bearish/short side of the position is not seen.

Having given that caveat, we believe that looking at groups of 13F filings can be revealing, especially when comparing one holding period to another. Below, let's take a look at the change in ACN positions, for this latest batch of 13F filers:

FundNew Position?Change In Share CountChange In Market Value ($ in 1000's)
Diversify Wealth Management LLC Existing +1,708-$261
New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Existing UNCH-$26
Xponance Inc. Existing -4,725-$5,361
Fonville Wealth Management LLC Existing -54-$69
Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Existing +548-$667
Sage Rhino Capital LLC Existing -5-$28
Country Club Bank Existing +27-$173
Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Existing +464-$395
Austin Wealth Management LLC Existing +118-$7
Callahan Advisors LLC Existing -3,124-$2,175
Park Square Financial Group LLC Existing +162+$47
Cromwell Holdings LLC Existing UNCH-$81
Freedom Day Solutions LLC Existing -530-$568
SteelPeak Wealth LLC Existing -1,188-$463
Chapman Investment Management LLC Existing +183-$384
Aggregate Change: -6,416-$10,611

In terms of shares owned, we count 7 of the above funds having increased existing ACN positions from 12/31/2024 to 03/31/2025, with 6 having decreased their positions.

Looking beyond these particular funds in this one batch of most recent filers, we tallied up the ACN share count in the aggregate among all of the funds which held ACN at the 03/31/2025 reporting period (out of the 2,807 we looked at in total). We then compared that number to the sum total of ACN shares those same funds held back at the 12/31/2024 period, to see how the aggregate share count held by hedge funds has moved for ACN. We found that between these two periods, funds reduced their holdings by 657,142 shares in the aggregate, from 38,341,285 down to 37,684,143 for a share count decline of approximately -1.71%. The overall top three funds holding ACN on 03/31/2025 were:

»FundShares of ACN Held
1.Bank of New York Mellon Corp 4,481,701
2.Envestnet Asset Management Inc. 2,426,071
3.DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale 1,680,610
4-10Find out the full Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding ACN»

We'll keep following the latest 13F filings by hedge fund managers and bring you interesting stories derived from a look at the aggregate information across groups of managers between filing periods. While looking at individual 13F filings can sometimes be misleading due to the long-only nature of the information, the sum total across groups of funds from one reporting period to another can be a lot more revealing and relevant, providing interesting stock ideas that merit further research, like Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN).

